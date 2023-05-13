Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at $273,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One stock opened at $673.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $681.04 and its 200-day moving average is $720.30. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $609.85 and a 12 month high of $1,464.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 58.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,104.29.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

