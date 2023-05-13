Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 446,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $18,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

