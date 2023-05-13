California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,739 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $16,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $163.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.35. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

