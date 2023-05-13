California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Sealed Air worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,166,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,592,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 202,073 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

