California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,083 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Tetra Tech worth $17,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

TTEK opened at $146.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $169.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.53.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.