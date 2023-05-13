California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 96,145 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,145 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.35% of BWX Technologies worth $18,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE BWXT opened at $66.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $67.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

