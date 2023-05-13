California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,099 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Roblox were worth $18,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.72.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $212,073.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,101,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,961,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $212,073.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,101,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.36 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

