California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.48% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $17,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

WTM opened at $1,426.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,135.73 and a 52 week high of $1,560.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,405.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,409.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 63.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

