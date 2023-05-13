California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.68 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Repligen worth $17,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Repligen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Repligen by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.15 per share, with a total value of $80,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,462.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $151.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.09. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

