California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.19 Million Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,255 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $18,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 503.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,410,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

ZI opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

