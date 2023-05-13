California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.77 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $18,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,447,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FRT stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average of $102.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $118.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.