California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.14 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Webster Financial worth $19,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

