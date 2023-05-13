California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $17,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,914 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $2,934,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lear Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.35. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 43.63%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

