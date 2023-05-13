California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $19,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $165.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.00 and its 200 day moving average is $153.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

