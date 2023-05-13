California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of WEX worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.90.

WEX opened at $173.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,355. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

