California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,555 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.33% of Exelixis worth $17,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,895,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,477,000 after buying an additional 338,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,397,000 after purchasing an additional 501,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 34.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,580 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.18 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

