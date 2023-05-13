California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Hasbro worth $18,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after purchasing an additional 508,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,274,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,551,000 after buying an additional 888,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $92.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.58%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

