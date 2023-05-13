California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of AerCap worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,142,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,229,000 after acquiring an additional 69,286 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in AerCap by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $56.16 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

