California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,693 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Wynn Resorts worth $18,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

WYNN stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -107.82%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

