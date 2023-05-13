California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 62,384 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Liberty Global worth $17,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Featured Articles

