California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102,736 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 88,183 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $17,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

CLF stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

