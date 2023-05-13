California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Deckers Outdoor worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.54.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $490.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.83. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $503.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

