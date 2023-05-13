Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 132,473 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132,473 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $64,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SH stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

