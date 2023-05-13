Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,332 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Viper Energy Partners worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $99,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $112,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1,042.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

