Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

TROW stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.99. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Stories

