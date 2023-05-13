Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 37,263 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,263 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.76% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 512,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 241,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 93,115 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 79,728 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 646,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 69,182 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $48.79 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $497.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

