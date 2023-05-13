Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,750 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,123,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 529,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after acquiring an additional 419,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

