Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,461 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $37.83 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

