Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.