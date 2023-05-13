Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,980 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,074,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGF opened at $13.96 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.