Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,348 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 580,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 343,442 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 89,691 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

