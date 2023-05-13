Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRBN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $51.88.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

