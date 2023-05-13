Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6,657.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 218,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,388 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $20.14 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,127.27%.

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

