Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.43 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 165.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,651 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

BATS FOCT opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

