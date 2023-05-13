Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.58 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $111.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,884. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

