Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.65 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,756 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,039,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 91,430 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 67,660 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,208 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

