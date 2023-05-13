Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

NYSEARCA CZA opened at $84.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.59 and a 1 year high of $95.60.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

