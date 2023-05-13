Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $56.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FAST. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

