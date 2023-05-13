Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,898 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of USHY opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.