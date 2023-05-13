Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 37,401 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 37,401 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in United Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in United Airlines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.24) EPS. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

