Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $323.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,462 shares of company stock worth $23,573,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

