Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

