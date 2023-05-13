Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,580,000 after buying an additional 19,411,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,053,000 after purchasing an additional 924,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $20,172,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPTL opened at $30.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

