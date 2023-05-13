Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

