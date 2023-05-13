Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $147.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $138.73 and a 12-month high of $176.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

