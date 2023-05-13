Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

RY opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.81. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.