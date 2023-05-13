Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

