Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5006 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $85.93. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

