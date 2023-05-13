Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,983 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CCL opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

About Carnival Co. &



Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

