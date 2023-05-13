Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Raised by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.